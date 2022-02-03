L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after buying an additional 435,323 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

CAH stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 27,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

