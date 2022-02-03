Natixis Has $87.90 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $87,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $78.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

