IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lowered by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $16,356,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $534.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $579.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

