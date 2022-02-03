Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NRK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,556. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56.
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
