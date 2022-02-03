PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,451. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.