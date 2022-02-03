Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 28th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 176.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 229.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,674 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

