MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) fell 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.26 and last traded at $37.10. 44,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,532,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.36.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MP. Benchmark began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. State Street Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 11,517.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $91,789,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

