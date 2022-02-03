Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Up 3.7%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.51. 1,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 622,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Daniel Bernstein sold 2,505,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $69,408,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,619,944 shares of company stock worth $127,821,321 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $1,336,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $109,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

