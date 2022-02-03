Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,777 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 745,139 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $24.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of -58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Atotech in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

