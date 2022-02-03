Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE ETO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 28,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

