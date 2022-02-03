Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $7.16 Million in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 505,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 144,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

NYSE:F traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 408,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,865,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

