LGL Partners LLC Buys 235 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in 3M by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.80. 13,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.04. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $160.54 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

