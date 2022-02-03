Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.90. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.