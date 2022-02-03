Orphazyme A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORPH)

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,400 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,411 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.86. 3,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,091. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

