Short Interest in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Drops By 14.0%

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 957,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

RRR traded up $2.65 on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

