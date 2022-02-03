Lee Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 12.7% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,993,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 3,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 21,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,062,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,831.72 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,284.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,368.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

