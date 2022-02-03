Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Boosted by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

