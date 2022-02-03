BrightView (NYSE:BV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BV stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94. BrightView has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 109.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

