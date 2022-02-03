Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

