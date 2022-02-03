Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Earnings Results

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.
Shares of JHG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 25,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.
About Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
