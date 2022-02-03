Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,850 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

VRT stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

