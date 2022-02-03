Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases Shares of 79,325 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

BBWI stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

