Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 17,820 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the quarter. NeoGenomics comprises about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.47% of NeoGenomics worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

