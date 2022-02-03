M3F Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,853 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned 1.44% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,426,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market cap of $171.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

