iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1,239.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $62,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,166,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $101.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $109.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

