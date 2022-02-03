M3F Inc. Buys 39,413 Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

M3F Inc. grew its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the quarter. HMN Financial makes up about 2.6% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 7.47% of HMN Financial worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

