Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 40,344 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,344 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.19. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.02 and a 52 week high of $173.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,202. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

