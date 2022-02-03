Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 1,044.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,768 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $29,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $137.79 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 141.34%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

