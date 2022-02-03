NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Purchased by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. increased its position in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,105 shares during the period. NI accounts for approximately 1.7% of M3F Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in NI were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NI by 7.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NI in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NI by 19.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NI by 17.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66. NI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

