Miramar Capital LLC Invests $896,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE AMN opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,172,638 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

