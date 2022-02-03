Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $121.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,764,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $121,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

