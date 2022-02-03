Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 708.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,240 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 1.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aflac by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 53,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,518. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

