Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for 3.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 39,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.79. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,411. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $36.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

