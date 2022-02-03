Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $61,432,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.13.

TMO stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $597.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.39. The company has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

