HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $364,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after acquiring an additional 357,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.77 on Thursday, hitting $415.59. The company had a trading volume of 357,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,411. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $341.92 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.