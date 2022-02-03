Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 2,611 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,178 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of eBay worth $59,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,927 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,048. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $58.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

