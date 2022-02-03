VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,491 shares during the quarter. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $89,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

EMLC opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

