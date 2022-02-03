Mackay Shields LLC Sells 83,991 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,991 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 4.60% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $21,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

