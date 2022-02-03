Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock opened at $187.84 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average of $189.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

