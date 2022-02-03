Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will post $311.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the highest is $317.40 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.25. 35,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in F.N.B. by 591.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in F.N.B. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

