Madison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $65,275,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,088,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,428,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,985,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

