Martingale Asset Management L P Has $37.68 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,448 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Globant were worth $37,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,145,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $776,019,000 after buying an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Globant by 11.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,012,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,947,000 after buying an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $251.41 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $191.92 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

