Maryland Capital Management Sells 112 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $95,269,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC stock opened at $280.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.56.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

