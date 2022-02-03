Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

ETJ stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.