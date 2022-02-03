Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
ETJ stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56.
In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
