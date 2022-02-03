$422.40 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce sales of $422.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.90 million and the lowest is $419.50 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $260.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CADE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.