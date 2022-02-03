TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $17.68

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.68, but opened at $16.56. TDCX shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 282 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TDCX in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at $2,511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,865,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

