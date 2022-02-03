Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 698.0 days.

MALRF stock remained flat at $$39.09 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.