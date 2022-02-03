Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Short Interest Update

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 698.0 days.
MALRF stock remained flat at $$39.09 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.27.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
