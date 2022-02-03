Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $9.57. Traeger shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

COOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Traeger news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,826,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth approximately $10,508,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

