Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $15.40

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $14.49. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, began coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Paragon 28 Company Profile (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

