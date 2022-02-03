Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,593. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.80. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after purchasing an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

