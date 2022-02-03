Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,300 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 523,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTT. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 25.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Qutoutiao by 119.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 462,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 3,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.22 million for the quarter.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. The Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

